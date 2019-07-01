Subscribe for 99¢
Migrants face violence as US makes them wait in Mexico

Honduran migrant Jose Antonio Sanchez Escalante, 24, who has been camping out for two months as he waits his turn to request asylum in the U.S., begins his day at the entrance to the Puerta Mexico bridge, in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Hundreds of migrants from Central America, South America, the Caribbean and Africa have been waiting for their number to be called at the bridge in downtown Matamoros, to have the opportunity to request asylum. With the exception of a handful of migrants who had been there for months, authorities have prohibited camping and migrants have had to move to rented rooms and one distant private shelter.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Rebecca Blackwell

If the conditions in Central America (mainly El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras) are as horrible as being described in news accounts, why isn’t the United Nations helping? The U.N. has involved itself in military and humanitarian efforts throughout it’s history, most notably in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s.

It makes more sense, and would be more effective, to have an international coalition (including the U.S., of course) to get to the root of the problem rather than have large segments of the these countries’ populations seeking refugee status. Why have we not heard from the U.N. on this humanitarian crisis?

Chris Seibel • Ballwin

