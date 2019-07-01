If the conditions in Central America (mainly El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras) are as horrible as being described in news accounts, why isn’t the United Nations helping? The U.N. has involved itself in military and humanitarian efforts throughout it’s history, most notably in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s.
It makes more sense, and would be more effective, to have an international coalition (including the U.S., of course) to get to the root of the problem rather than have large segments of the these countries’ populations seeking refugee status. Why have we not heard from the U.N. on this humanitarian crisis?
Chris Seibel • Ballwin