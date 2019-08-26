I am a member of a religious congregation of women. As a pastoral person, I have ministered to immigrants as well as to other marginalized groups. Though a person of faith, I am not naive about the U.S. economic policies and laws. Every day I see the consequences of laws and policies that are directed at the poor and disenfranchised. This specialized knowledge does not allow me to label people who have been made poor by systems as cheats or deadbeats.
If I were to write a book on economics, it would be entitled, “How the Poor Subsidize the Rich.” A case in point is the recent immigration raids in Mississippi, a state where I worked for nine years. It is easy for some righteous citizens to be outraged that undocumented workers were reaping benefits from jobs held in our country. Yet so many Americans are willing to take advantage of their services when immigrants are repairing our roofs or doing our landscaping, sometimes for less than minimum wage.
I suspect most consumers wouldn’t have it any other way. In that case, shame on us for our duplicity. Often, I find myself left asking: Are the American people really subsidizing these low wage workers with their tax dollars? Or, is it more realistic to say that a permanent underclass of invisible low-wage workers, the working poor, are subsidizing us.
Sister Denise Sausville • Kirkwood