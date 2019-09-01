Regarding “‘We need a little more time’: St. Charles County delays vote on bluffs subdivision” (Aug. 27): As reported, the St. Charles County Council tabled approval of the final plat for the Missouri Bluffs subdivision. The council did still allow public comment on the project, and John Hickey, executive director of the Sierra Club, took the opportunity to speak.
He said he was a resident of St. Louis County and warned the council and me to avoid what he termed “Steve Stenger-style politics,” which he defined as “when county government is used to enrich insiders.” Unfortunately, council rules allowed him only three minutes to speak. Given more time, I am sure we would have heard mea culpas for his organization’s endorsements of Mr. Stenger’s candidacy in 2014 and 2018.
While we appreciate Mr. Hickey’s concern for honest government in St. Charles County, we have a long way to go before we catch up with St. Louis County when it comes to “pay-to-play” politics. In their last election cycle, candidates for mayor in St. Louis city raised $3.1 million, and those in St. Louis County raised $7.4 million, some from contributors wanting to be “insiders.” The combined contributions to the executive races in the rest of the region (Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Jefferson, Franklin and St. Charles counties) in their last election cycles was less than $1.5 million.
I tell my constituents that my goal is to duplicate all the achievements of St. Louis County, and avoid its failures, including “pay-to-play” in county government.
Steve Ehlmann • St. Charles
St. Charles County executive