Use NFL settlement to pay off Loop Trolley federal grant

Regarding “Bi-State board agrees to take over, restart Loop Trolley” (Feb. 19): Bi-State Development Agency’s decision to revive the Loop Trolley is mind-boggling. Even their chief executive officer, Taulby Roach, said, “I am not going to say it is a super-sound project.”

Delmar Boulevard was torn up for so long while laying the tracks, many businesses closed or moved away, and the Loop is no longer the attraction it once was. The only reason to revive the trolley is to avoid violating the terms of the $37 million federal grant awarded for the project so St. Louis doesn’t jeopardize receiving future grants, and rightly so. Is this how we would want to see federal dollars given to similarly doomed projects in other cities?

But there is a simple solution, and it wouldn’t cost a dime: Enter Stan Kroenke, this time on a white horse. Out of the $513 million NFL settlement money, certainly $37 million could be used to repay the trolley federal grant. We would acknowledge our mistake, the slate would be wiped clean, and St. Louis would again be eligible for future federal grants. It would be like a return on an investment many times over. I think it’s the only use of the settlement money guaranteed to be successful.

Patti Teper • St. Louis