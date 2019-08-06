Regarding the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton: The vast majority of civilized countries have had no mass shootings in 2019, and the U.S. has had many. Americans continue to suffer insurmountable tragedy from these events. The people who were not killed have had their lives changed forever. How many are enough before something is actually done? Why would anyone shrug their shoulders and concede that no changes will do any good?
We have got to try for the sake of every American. Gun violence can happen to anyone in this country. This is not a partisan issue, it’s an American issue. We will always have guns, but we can make responsible changes to lessen the frequency and destruction of death by firearms. Use your voice, use your actions and use your vote to help stop the killings.
Andrea Bauman • St. Louis County