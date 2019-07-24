Regarding “UN: 5,287 killings in Venezuela security operations in 2018” (July 5): This story is one of the best examples of why there is the Second Amendment. The story says that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s government tallied nearly 5,300 killings during security operations that were classified as cases of “resistance to authority.”
The Founding Fathers had the foresight to give U.S. citizens the right to bear arms in case of tyrannical actions by their government. Here is the proof of why the Second Amendment must remain.
Joseph Olszowy • Fenton