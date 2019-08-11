Recently, I traveled to Washington with other volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action. We were there to learn about preventing gun violence in our country. After Sandy Hook in 2012, I thought that now something would have to change. And while sweeping federal legislation still has not occurred, great progress has been made, and the cause is far from hopeless.
The House of Representatives has passed a bill to require background checks on all gun sales. To honor this the victims in El Paso, Dayton and the 100 Americans who die every day from gun violence, please join Moms Demand Action and tell Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to support this legislation. Demand that Sen. Mitch McConnell bring this vote to the floor.
Help empower voters to make sure lawmakers support this common-sense legislation.
Laura Hewgley • Town and Country