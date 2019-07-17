Some conservative pundits give too much credit to the intelligence of Donald Trump voters for their choice in the 2016 election. It was a decision based, I believe, not on intelligence, but on emotion.
Why else would voters choose a guy with zero public service experience and zero elected-office experience? Who would thoughtfully choose such an unqualified person, a former reality TV star, to the highest office in the land?
If any of the other 2016 presidential candidates had embodied a single one of the same qualities as Trump, would Republicans and conservatives have given them more interest? Suppose Ted Cruz had made racist overtures about Mexicans and earned the endorsement of the Ku Klux Klan. Would he have gained more favor with Republican voters as a president? What if Ben Carson was a draft dodger who had been to bankruptcy court four times? Would voters have considered him a qualified leader of our country?
Clearly, all of what normally would have been considered the most vile, disgraceful qualities any presidential candidate could possibly have possessed are what conservative voters chose in Trump, who embodies all of the above.
Ignorance truly encompasses bigotry, hatred, fear and xenophobia. When emotion drives ignorance, there is nothing intelligent about that.
Donald Nations • St. Charles