Regarding “Largest U.S. immigration raids in a decade net 680 arrests” (Aug. 9): I demand to know what my federal representatives are doing about the kids their government literally left crying on the street after these raids. My congressional representative, Republican Ann Wagner, recently tweeted that she was spending time at a maternity home that cares for “precious children.”
What has she to say about the precious children her government has just orphaned without a plan? Or those who slept in a school gym or were helped by strangers when President Donald Trump, whom she proudly supports, may as well have left them for dead? What parent among us can watch footage of these kids and not imagine how our own children would feel or survive in that situation? Please ask Rep. Wagner about her plans for these children, and what she would say to one of them if she ever made time for kids who didn’t fit her description of “precious.”
Erin Shetler • St. Peters