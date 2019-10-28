Regarding “Democrats should put up or shut up with evidence” (Oct. 15): This letter seemed to set forth the proposition that there is no evidence of any misconduct on the part of the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
I recommend reviewing of the transcript of the call, released by the White House, between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Donald Trump. The intent of the call is clear. The purpose manifest. It is yet another example of the inability of our president to perform the duties of his office and another reason he is unfit for the office.
The letter writer goes on to denigrate the Post-Dispatch and Washington Post as worthy of nothing more than to line the bottom of a bird cage. Given the conduct of our current president, and too many members of the GOP, allow me to suggest a more appropriate application for gathering bird or bull guano. Just get copies of the Constitution for your use. An American flag would also be appropriate. Both are suited to your purpose given the conduct recently displayed by Trump and his minions.
The Trump administration has absolutely no idea as to the structure of government, the Constitution, nor the ideals the Stars and Stripes represents.
Donald J. Trump displays ignorance on his best day and is downright dangerous on his worst. Anyone not blinded by pure partisan loyalty should be able to discern this obvious fact. If you have any doubts, ask the Kurds.
John Heagney • Webster Groves