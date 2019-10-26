Regarding “Warren stands by account of once being fired for pregnancy” (Oct. 8): I am sad, but not surprised, that the Post-Dispatch would publish this — even though it has been determined to be a lie. Records show the school did not fire her but offered her a contract for the next year. This is another blatant lie along with her claim of being a Native American. What is even more upsetting are statements from women who say they believe her anyway, despite the facts.
This is another page from the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings playbook — don’t worry about the actual truth, just support what you want to be true. How could anyone vote for this woman?
N. Lincoln • St. Charles