Regarding “Missouri Botanical Garden to break ground on $92 million visitor center” (Oct. 23): In this story about the Missouri Botanical Garden’s plans to replace the Ridgeway Center with the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center, garden president Peter Wyse Jackson is quoted as saying, “No one has said, ‘Oh, I think the current one is fine.’”
Well, spending $92 million to expand the visitor center by less than 50% strikes me as not the most effective use of a lot of money. The Ridgeway Center, less than 40 years old, was reminiscent of the Crystal Palace at London’s 19th-century exposition, but will be replaced by a building consisting entirely of rectangles. If the garden wants to spend this kind of money razing existing buildings, it should buy the residential area between the current campus and Interstate 44 and build a parking area, then convert the current, inadequate parking area into exhibit space.
Fred Blumenthal • Shaw neighborhood