Wake up, America. Children are being separated from their parents, forced to sleep on concrete floors, and denied basic health and safety items. This is being done in your name, and in my name. I don’t care where these children came from or how they got here. Since they are here, they have become our responsibility and should be treated kindly and humanely. No civilized nation would do less.
For how long will we allow innocent children to be used as pawns in this political game? The damage inflicted on these children and our nation will last a lifetime. Must we continue to sanction this? I, for one, cannot.
Nancy Buck • Crestwood