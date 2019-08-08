The Post-Dispatch has concentrated too much coverage on Ferguson. Ferguson has been slowly passing away since the Michael Brown debacle, and your constant one-sided reporting only puts more nails in the coffin.
Tony Harkins • O’Fallon, Mo.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
The Post-Dispatch has concentrated too much coverage on Ferguson. Ferguson has been slowly passing away since the Michael Brown debacle, and your constant one-sided reporting only puts more nails in the coffin.
Tony Harkins • O’Fallon, Mo.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.