Third anniversary of Michael Brown's death and Ferguson protests

A protester carries a sign with the image of Michael Brown on it as protesters gather across the street from the Ferguson Market on West Florissant Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson that led to the Ferguson protests. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The Post-Dispatch has concentrated too much coverage on Ferguson. Ferguson has been slowly passing away since the Michael Brown debacle, and your constant one-sided reporting only puts more nails in the coffin.

Tony Harkins • O’Fallon, Mo.

