I am horrified by the growing number of children being murdered in the St. Louis area. It is happening in the city and the county. Guns know no boundaries. Most victims are young black children.
I do not see outrage or news conferences about a community strategy to prevent these senseless deaths. Would we speak out if these children were white, playing outside their homes in Clayton, Oakville or Ballwin?
Our elected officials, law enforcers and all citizens need to create a plan to prevent these tragedies. St. Louis may have won the Stanley Cup, but until we take the lives of all of children seriously, we are not a championship city. Imagine if your child was one of these victims.
None of us is immune from being in the line of fire, least of all our youngest and dearest loved ones. If we truly want to be a world-class place, we need more police presence and community alertness.
How many more children will die while we become more numb to this terrible loss of lives?
Susan Block • University City