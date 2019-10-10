Regarding last month’s observances of the 9/11 attacks: The attacks were not the first terrorist attacks on this country. The first major attack was on April 19, 1995, in Oklahoma City. That attack was not by foreign nationals or religious zealots but by homegrown American extremists. A couple of right wingers stirred to action by the same anti-government rhetoric we hear everyday on Fox News and, these days, from the White House.
Something else has been forgotten as well. The families of those killed in the 9/11 attacks received an average of $1.6 million of compensation from the American taxpayers. Some families got more because their loved ones had been millionaire executives, but everybody got at least $1.6 million from the taxpayers. The same taxpayers who today recoil at the thought of paying teachers a living wage gladly opened their purses. The survivors and families in Oklahoma City got a pat on the back, dusted themselves off, and went back to work.
The point is that we are all in this together. It’s not the Muslims or Islamic State that we need to fear, it is the rapacious greed that is encouraged in our society, even honored. It is the demand for our individual freedom at the expense of the freedom of us all. It is our unwillingness to work together for the future of our country. Never forget that we are all immigrants, and we came here and worked together to build this nation.
Norel Pride • Belleville