Regulating guns seems to be a top priority. Most reasonable people, including gun owners, are willing to consider some new regulations and legislation. However, whatever is proposed needs to actually solve the problems. It needs to reduce gun crimes and injuries/deaths.
In all of the crime reports that I see, there are no statistics on whether the shooter was a legal gun owner using a legally purchased and registered gun. I don’t see how anyone can make an educated proposal or decision without this information.
Let’s determine who the majority of these shooters are who used guns to commit crimes and how they were able to obtain these weapons. Why doesn’t the media include this information when they report gun crimes? Be transparent and help educate the public by giving them all the facts needed to form opinions and make decisions.
Diane Magee • St. Louis County