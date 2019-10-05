I feel like the entire world is in a superhero action movie, and the bad guys are President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and all the other dictators, with Republicans acting as their yes-men and spies.
These ‘bad guys’ actively try to destroy everything good in and about America, and throughout the world. They don’t care about the world ending so soon because this power excites the hell out of them. The major problem with this movie that exists in my imagination is that we don’t have any superheroes to save us.
I’m going to knit former President Barack Obama a cape — it will be rectangular because I only know how to knit rectangles. And it will feel like a sweater, naturally. I’ll probably use acrylic yarn. However, I fear it may not be able to save the world. Let’s hope more whistleblowers stand up and sound the alarm we’ve all been waiting for. They will be our superheroes.
Jane Henry • St. Louis County