So many children have been killed by gun violence in the past few weeks in St. Louis. One was a 7-year-old playing in his backyard, hit by a coward’s stray bullet.
When will it sink in that guns don’t, haven’t, nor will they ever make you more of a man? Cowards tote guns; boys idolize guns. Men are able to settle conflicts with words, or, if needed, their hands.
Men are not gods. We shouldn’t have the ability to behave like them. Guns can’t protect the public if they are in the hands of the public. We must stop the madness.
We as black men must do our part to save our communities. These kids have grown up to be scared little boys who can’t humanely and civilly work out issues, because we have taught them and encouraged them to behave this way.
This country has promoted its crazy gun culture to what it is now — where our streets and neighborhoods are no different from some of the countries often referred to as Third World nations.
Our elected officials have been complacent in our destruction and if they won’t do anything, we must change ourselves. I have made the choice to not own, promote or exacerbate the gun culture personally. I know that there are responsible gun owners, but their silence or inability to see or understand the problem makes them complicit.
Kids are dying in playgrounds and schools. Elderly and ordinary citizens are being murdered in churches. Our streets are killing fields. Yes, we have the Second Amendment, but this isn’t how it was intended to be applied.
Chuck Hogan • St. Louis