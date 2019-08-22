Regarding “Epstein’s death reflects our new age of conspiracy theories” (Aug. 15): Columnist Jonah Goldberg attaches a "craziest voices" label to anyone who doesn’t readily accept the government’s pronouncements. He does an injustice to the American people who have learned to be wary of drawing conclusions about events that benefit someone other than the direct participants.
Using, even setting up, events to move the political needle in the U.S. has a long tradition. Some examples: The sinking of the “innocent” Lusitania ocean liner before World War I was used to stir the public to war. The non-existent Gulf of Tonkin incident was used to gin up sentiment for war with Vietnam.
The public, and all working journalists, need to be skeptical of pronouncements not accompanied by evidence. Mr. Goldberg’s attempt to smear anyone crazy enough to expect evidence before conclusions doesn’t benefit the public.
Phillip Michaels • University City