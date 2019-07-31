Subscribe for 99¢
Vigil honors 10-year-old killed last week

Rachel Kemp-Hill speaks to about 200 attendees of a vigil for her son, Eddie Hill IV, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, as father Eddie Hill III stands by as the group honors their son's life and death. The 10-year-old was shot on the front porch of his home on Page Boulevard last Friday and later died. Spealkers at the gathering prayed and denounced perpetrators of violence in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Mourners remember slain 10-year-old amid calls for St. Louis violence to stop” (July 27): Nine children have been lost to gunfire in St Louis since June, and the city murder rate seems unabated. Kids getting murdered on their front porch or in their yard is tragic for all of us.

While on vacation in South Florida recently, I looked up Miami's murder rate. This city of 500,000 residents had 51 murders in 2018 compared to 187 in St Louis. I see St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden on the news at murder scenes, and I know it tears him apart. Perhaps city leaders should ask how Miami went from 300 murders a few years ago to just 51 last year. We must do better as a region. This impacts all of us.

Phil Henning • Smithton

