Regarding “Mourners remember slain 10-year-old amid calls for St. Louis violence to stop” (July 27): Nine children have been lost to gunfire in St Louis since June, and the city murder rate seems unabated. Kids getting murdered on their front porch or in their yard is tragic for all of us.
While on vacation in South Florida recently, I looked up Miami's murder rate. This city of 500,000 residents had 51 murders in 2018 compared to 187 in St Louis. I see St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden on the news at murder scenes, and I know it tears him apart. Perhaps city leaders should ask how Miami went from 300 murders a few years ago to just 51 last year. We must do better as a region. This impacts all of us.
Phil Henning • Smithton