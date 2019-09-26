Being progressive means favoring or advocating progress, change, improvement, or reform, as opposed to wishing to maintain things as they are. The opposite of progressive is regressive, the definition of which includes logic obtained from or characterized by backward reasoning.
The GOP doesn’t use the word regressive. It’s not palatable, even though it is a far more accurate description of their party. The choice is pretty simple — move forward or reach backward. This country has made enormous strides forward, working to correct the tragic mistakes of our past and give our children the better future they all deserve. But the work is nowhere near done, and further strides forward are needed. So why would anyone want to go backward?
Regressive is reaching for a past filled with painful lessons we should have already learned. Progressive is moving forward toward the future, remembering, without having to repeat, those harsh lessons.
Sandra Greenberg • Bridgeton