Regarding the letter “Kirkwood shining example of how to drain the swamp” (June 30): The letter put the Kirkwood City Council in a favorable light. However, the council has actually created a swamp by doing bad things.
My wife Nancy and I grew up in Kirkwood, and we have deep roots here. I graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1957 and my wife from Coyle High School in 1957. We met in 1959 when we were City of Kirkwood employees. Nancy was at the Kirkwood library, and I was on the Kirkwood street department shoveling rock. Working for Kirkwood put Nancy through Webster College and me through the engineering school at Washington University. My grandfather started the first filling station in Kirkwood in 1912.
Bad changes are happening in Kirkwood. Daily, we see affordable homes being knocked down to be replaced with gigantic McMansions. Kirkwood has always had affordable neighborhoods, but those affordable neighborhoods are tragically disappearing. I grew up in Kirkwood on affordable Silver Lane and Nancy on affordable Brookhaven Court. Nancy and I and our children lived on Chelsea Avenue and Club Lane — those affordable subdivisions are disappearing and being replaced with million-dollar McMansions. Kirkwood has sadly become a developer's paradise. Kirkwood is also becoming The City of the Filthy Rich, a change for the worse. Kirkwood really needs housing for the average Joe and Mary. It also needs strict building codes and zoning laws to help the average home buyer.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood