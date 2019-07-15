Regarding “About one-quarter of Americans have no hope of retiring” (July 8): Numbers give us both the reason and solution to this dire problem. When President Jimmy Carter left office, the top 1% got 8% of all income; they now get 22% to 23%. That is an extra $2 trillion a year.
The bottom quarter of America’s population is slightly over 30 million families. If the top 1% gave back in higher wages half of the extra $2 trillion, each of these families could have an extra $33,000 a year in income. Problem solved.
Carl Peterson • Troy, Ill.