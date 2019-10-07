According to Pew research: In 2017, handguns were involved in the majority (64%) of the 10,982 U.S. gun murders and non-negligent manslaughters for which data is available. I do not believe that weakens the case for eliminating citizens' ownership of killing machines of the AR-15 type, so often used in senseless mass murders. But more attention needs to be paid to weapons that should not and will not be eliminated.
The Post-Dispatch should be publishing a list of the specific weapons used in this area's murders, both the guns and the ammo. Such information would not be a violation of the Second Amendment. It could be valuable for citizens to know. Any efforts to block access to that information would raise the question — why?
Joe Prichard • Festus