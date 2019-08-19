The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
What about a well-regulated militia? What are the penalties for failing in that regulation — i.e., allowing someone to run amok in El Paso, Texas, or Dayton, Ohio? A hit to the pocketbook might achieve more progress toward socially responsible gun regulation than anything else we’ve undertaken up to now.
What if we created a fund to pay damages to survivors and relatives of victims of any mass shooting? What if a tax were assessed on each gun purchased for the purpose of establishing such a fund? What if a significant portion of the dues of every NRA member were directed into that fund? What if every owner of guns had an annual property tax assessed on every gun owned legally (much like vehicles are taxed in Missouri) to be directed into this fund?
By having that insurance policy maintained by all who claim the right to bear arms, might we curb the desire to bear arms that has too long run amok in our country? Because there must be a price. In my opinion, the price has been paid for too long by those who have died at the hands of members of an unregulated militia.
Deborah Lund • Webster Groves