Regarding “Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders” (Sept. 7): Would someone please tell me why I should believe that Taliban negotiators and leaders were going to be at Camp David?

President Donald Trump has proven himself to be such a liar that I can never believe anything that comes out his mouth.

And why should Iran discuss ending any nuclear program, when it is perfectly clear that Trump doesn’t care about proliferation, only talking points? It’s also been months since Trump’s first meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un with little to show for it.

The lying has to stop before my grandchildren’s future is damaged beyond repair.

Kevin McConnell • Berkeley

