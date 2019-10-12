President Donald Trump says the whistleblower’s complaint is partisan and politically motivated, meaning the Democrats are behind it.
But isn’t the president’s Republican staff politically motivated? Aren’t they trying to hide Trump’s self-dealing with Ukraine, Russia and others? His extortion of foreign governments to help him get dirt on a political rival? Putting his own self interests over the interests of the U.S.?
If sunlight is the best disinfectant, why not bring it all out into the open? What’s Trump hiding from?
And where are Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner and the rest of Missouri’s legislators on this?
Mark Travers • University City