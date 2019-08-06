At his inauguration, President Donald Trump declared it was time for “this American carnage” to stop. Yet mass shootings and racist violence have spiked during his presidency.
To distract from the El Paso shooter’s screed, which quoted Trump's own rhetoric, Trump blames the shootings on mental illness. The rate of violent crime among the mentally ill is lower than that of the entire population. The carnage the nation is suffering, instead, reflects an abdication of responsibility and decency. The president and congressional Republicans refuse to stop the proliferation of military-style weapons, or to even pass universal background check legislation. President Trump’s anti-immigrant rallies and racist tweets are fuel to white nationalists.
Last week, the National Cathedral clergy asked the president, “Have you no sense of decency?” I am afraid the answer is no, but hopefully the majority of voters in 2020 will regain their sense of decency.
Sally Barker • St. Louis