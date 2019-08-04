Our intelligence agencies are saying there are some crazy things going on within our cyberspace. Now other countries, besides Russia, are going to try to get certain people elected in our country.
Our current members of Congress hide away and effectively say, Nothing to see here, move along.
Well, I’m not sure about anyone else, but this has me a little worried. Let’s just say that China and Iran try a little harder (than Russia) this time to get a Democrat elected, and succeed. What do we think Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump would say and do then?
Social media and the internet are really getting out of control. The seeds being planted by our adversaries are truly coming to fruition. They’re successfully splitting this country right down the middle. Abe Lincoln is looking down upon us and shaking his head, with a tear rolling down his cheek.
Mike Edwards • Centralia, Ill.