Regarding “‘Don’t take your precious time for granted,’ mother of slain St. Louis teen tells mourners” (Aug. 29): As I was reading the article, I noted the photo of Antonio Cox grieving the loss of his twin brother, Sentonio.
How are lawmakers in Missouri and Washington sleeping at night? I wonder if these two scenarios might urge them to action: If the victim was a member of their own family, and if the 12-plus children shot in St. Louis were white and lived in the suburbs, or Sullivan, or Festus or Eureka?
I am tired of reading the paper and watching the news and crying. Somebody do something. Start somewhere. Please.
B. Gail Foster • St. Louis