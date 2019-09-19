Subscribe for 99¢
Mother holds memorial at spot where she found her son

Roxzyanna Edwards untangles balloons before the start of a memorial service on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the spot where she found her son, Sentonio Cox, Sunday morning lying face down murdered in a vacant lot in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Regarding “‘Don’t take your precious time for granted,’ mother of slain St. Louis teen tells mourners” (Aug. 29): As I was reading the article, I noted the photo of Antonio Cox grieving the loss of his twin brother, Sentonio.

How are lawmakers in Missouri and Washington sleeping at night? I wonder if these two scenarios might urge them to action: If the victim was a member of their own family, and if the 12-plus children shot in St. Louis were white and lived in the suburbs, or Sullivan, or Festus or Eureka?

I am tired of reading the paper and watching the news and crying. Somebody do something. Start somewhere. Please.

B. Gail Foster • St. Louis

