Interstate 44 westbound lanes shift for bridge work

A fresh line of striping is painted on westbound Interstate 44 at Kingshighway on Sunday, March 13, 2018, as crews prepared to shift traffic ahead of a two-year project to repair and replace several bridges along the highway. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

For months, drivers using Interstate 44 in the city have had to endure the ongoing construction between South Grand and Hampton.

The weather has been cooperative. You could almost say it’s been perfect for doing the construction and finishing it before the bad weather does arrive. It’s almost November.

Yet, it seems there is nothing being done. No heavy machines moving, no concrete being poured. Most days when I ride by, I wonder, where is everyone?

The few who have shown up are doing a lot of talking. Is there any supervision? I know I am speaking for quite a number of drivers. We are tired of this construction and want to know what is the holdup and when will it be finished.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis