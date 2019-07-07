I always find it very interesting the outrage from the black community when a lawbreaker happens to be black and is either injured or killed by law enforcement. People take to the streets and social media.
But where is the outrage when a black person kills a policeman? Where are those protesters? Why is it only black lives matter, when all of us matter? Well, here is what I’m outraged about: A good man, Officer Michael Langsdorf, is gone because a known felon had a gun.
Ellen McMackin Spencer • Glen Carbon