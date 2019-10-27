Regarding the contents of the Oct.16 Post-Dispatch: This edition contained articles about the Loop Trolley fiasco, unsound from the beginning; an editorial about developer Paul McKee’s fiasco, initially approved by political and civic leaders; and Tony Messenger’s column about the privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The first two failures were poorly conceived, but funded. However, no evidence has been presented, or even innuendos, for the privatization of the airport in order for us to assess the need. Why did these well-funded consultants, who have had no success in other U.S. cities, select St. Louis? Have they ridden the trolley?
John Doggette • St. Louis