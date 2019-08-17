TV host and comedian Bill Maher routinely makes outrageous remarks under the cover of comedy, an excuse used by many comedians making nasty political statements. We apparently find that acceptable.
We do not, however, expect that from our unbiased journalists. No one can question the liberal bent of many in the news media, but at least they pretend. Not so on a recent episode of Maher's show. On a discussion panel that included some prominent personalities and journalists, Maher said he wished for an economic recession because then President Donald Trump would not survive reelection. While the other panelists rightfully disagreed, one did not. Richard Engel, chief foreign correspondent for NBC news, agreed. "Short-term pain might be better than long-term destruction of the Constitution," he said.
This from NBC’s foreign correspondent, familiar with the effect on world markets if the U.S. went into a recession, never mind the loss of jobs and pain the entire country would suffer. All of this to remove Trump and install a Democratic president. Is this what party politics has degenerated to in America? Party power at any and all costs?
Clearly, we have entered an era where the transfer of power is no longer peaceful. What’s the next step in escalation? Civil war? Where is the outrage?
Michael Roy • Chesterfield