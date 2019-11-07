Regarding “A scandal tests Cardinal Ritter’s strength” (Oct. 29): This guest column by Cardinal Ritter President Tamiko Armstead was well written and highlighted how her school has served not only midtown but the entire St. Louis area and beyond. Ms. Armstead also tried to address the current situation involving the football team.
One question in this mess has gone unanswered: A freshman named Marvin Burks, who was unknown by faculty and staff, is added to the Cardinal Ritter roster at the last minute. He bursts onto the scene, rushes for over 100 yards, scores a 57-yard touchdown and intercepts a pass against a nationally ranked opponent. You mean to tell me that not one faculty member or administrator at Cardinal Ritter said, “This is not right,” or at least, “Hey who is this young man? I need to meet him and congratulate him on a great game”?
It took a reporter covering high school sports, playing Lt. Columbo with a magnifying glass, to unearth the truth. Again it is us, the “adults” taking a kid's game and making it all about us.
Richard Wehner • Affton