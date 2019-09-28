Regarding “Read it yourself: Redacted whistleblower complaint says Trump abused power” (Sept. 27): I just finished reading the whistleblower complaint concerning President Donald Trump interfering with the 2020 election vis-à-vis the Ukrainian government. While I cannot say I followed all the twists and turns of the document upon only a first reading, I was left with the overall impression of what a well-orchestrated hit job this was against the president.
This was no Oh, I overheard or saw something I think I need to report complaint. It was, rather, an in-depth document composed over a long period of time based on the collective input from multiple sources. It immediately raises my suspicion regarding the origin of the complaint as one more attempt by a deranged group of Democrats who will stop at nothing to appease their irrational hate of Trump.
Larry Buschman • Warren County