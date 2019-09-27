Regarding “The intersection of Trump, Ukraine and a whistleblower” (Sept. 21): This recent disclosure was about concern a whistleblower had about a conversation President Donald Trump had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Every time the president calls a foreign diplomat, the conversations are recorded and printed out. The people who do this recording are very high-ranking participants in our national security system. They are sworn to silence on these conversations.
Now along comes a whistleblower who decides the oath he/she took matters little and discloses to an authorized inspector general what was said in a privileged call to a foreign dignitary. This to me smacks as treason of the highest caliber.
Is anyone besides me concerned about the behavior of this whistleblower and why he or she did this?
Robert Cox • Fenton