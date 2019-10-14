I knew a guy in the Navy who was good at his job. He quickly rose through the ranks and was eventually assigned to an admiral’s flag ship. He was held in high regard with the officers and was offered the opportunity to go to Officers Candidate School.
He had one problem, however. He liked marijuana. When he and I served, enlisted men had a “two strikes and you’re out” policy regarding marijuana use. He failed two random drug tests, was held to this rule, and the Navy convicted him and gave him a general discharge with loss of benefits.
If we expect members of our military to abide by the laws and rules as set out for them, why should anyone else not have the same expectations, especially their commander in chief? This is significant in terms of the current impeachment inquiry. I’ve heard comments from people who say, “but the president is doing a good job.” Even if he is, who cares? The issue is: Did he violate the law? President Donald Trump is not above our laws. If he were, there wouldn’t be an impeachment clause in the Constitution.
I do not give the Navy guy a pass on his behavior. He knew the rules, but he decided to ignore them. He was given proper due process by the Navy, and he was convicted despite his otherwise good service record. I expect that the president will be given proper due process. The inquiry is simply the first part of this process. I find it distressing that so many are willing to turn a blind eye to Trump’s behavior.
Patrick Shoff • Carondelet