What percentage of the Saudi royal family would participate in a war with Iran? My guess would be the same percentage as the Trump royal family’s participation in every war the United States has fought: zero. If I am wrong, it will be regarding the Saudis.
When you send your trust-fund babies off to war, the war ends. The Vietnam War ended the moment wealthy mothers and fathers saw some of their children become part of the military solution. President Richard Nixon quickly changed the policy to an all-volunteer Army.
With bated breath, we wait for “The Great Inheritor's” next military move.
Dennis Clancy • Overland