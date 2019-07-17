Regarding “If the women’s team doesn’t like the U.S., play elsewhere” (July 15): Letter writer Ron Coleman reveals his mindset by using a single word: girls. That is the dismissive term he uses to address the determined and strong (physically, intellectually, psychologically and emotionally) women who make up our U.S. Women’s World Cup champion soccer team.
Mr. Coleman seems to believe that criticizing President Donald Trump is being unpatriotic, as if any president is synonymous with the United States. Thus, he implores the members of our team, “girls” in his estimation, to play their soccer in other countries. The vast majority of Americans are justifiably proud of our team: Ladies, please remain right here and continue to represent our country with all of the skill, talent, class and grit, which you have so amply demonstrated. We appreciate your dedication and applaud your accomplishments. You are truly positive roll models for our daughters and granddaughters. Oh yeah, it’s also really great to watch you play the game so beautifully.
Jim Shepard • St. Louis