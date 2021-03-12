 Skip to main content
Women's sports don't receive equal coverage to men's
US Indoors Athletics

Colleen Quigley reacts as she breaks the tape to win the women's mile run at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

I love reading my daily Post-Dispatch. But I only read the news and Everyday sections because the sports section frequently disappoints me. Each day I play a little game and count how many articles there are about female athletes. The answer sometimes is none. On good days there may be one or two, occasionally even accompanied by a picture.

Females make up 40% of athletic participation, but some studies have shown that women only get 4% of media coverage. This contributes to their unequal salaries, as we’ve seen with the U.S. women's soccer team. Title IX was enacted almost 50 years ago. Why aren’t my daughters and granddaughters reading more stories about women in sports?

Marjory Drennan • St. Louis County

