Regarding “British should remember history and respect president” (June 8): The letter writer suggested that the British should accord more respect to President Donald Trump because, if it had not been for the United States, German would now be the primary language of England.

The U.S. intervention in World War II was significant and a game changer, but the British had been fighting Germany for two years before the U.S. joined in. Germany was far from certain of success once it engaged with the Soviet Union.

The goal of the war was to crush the threat of fascism and right wing nationalism. It was not, and I say this respectfully, so that President Trump could insult his hosts, interfere in Great Britain’s domestic politics, and push his business interests.

The president asserted that the hundreds of thousands of people were there (with their protest signs) to cheer him. The president always has been, and always will be, a legend in his own mind. So no harm was done.

The U.S. and Great Britain have shared values that go deep and will survive President Trump’s term.

Malcolm D. Spence • Florissant

