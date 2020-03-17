Or a bike ride

The 8-mile paved trail runs from the Lemay area of South County into Kirkwood. Along the way, you can make the flat path a bit more challenging by stopping off at St. Louis BMX Bike Park, the Gravois Creek Hiking Trail or Whitecliff Park. The easy-to-navigate trail is popular with families and includes several rest stops along the way.

When Half-hour before sunrise to half-hour after sunset daily • Where Multiple entrances; east-end parking on Hoffmeister Avenue at Interstate 55 and Union Road; west-end parking off Holmes Avenue, at Interstate 44 and Big Bend Road • How much Free • More info 314-436-7009; bikegrantstrail.com