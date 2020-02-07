Oscars ballot

The complete list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:
Best picture
☐ “Ford v Ferrari”
☐ “The Irishman”
☐ “Jojo Rabbit”
☐ “Joker”
☐ “Little Women”
☐ “Marriage Story”
☐ “1917”
☐ "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
☐ “Parasite”
Best actor
☐ Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
☐ Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
☐ Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
☐ Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
☐ Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Best actress
☐ Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
☐ Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
☐ Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
☐ Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
☐ Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Best supporting actor
☐ Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
☐ Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
☐ Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
☐ Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
☐ Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Best supporting actress
☐ Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
☐ Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
☐ Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
☐ Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
☐ Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Best director
☐ Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
☐ Sam Mendes, “1917”
☐ Todd Phillips, “Joker”
☐ Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
☐ Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Adapted screenplay
☐ “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian
☐ “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
☐ “Joker,” Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
☐ “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig
☐ “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten
Original screenplay
☐ “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson
☐ “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach
☐ “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
☐ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino
☐ “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Animated feature
☐ “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World”
☐ “Toy Story 4”
☐ “I Lost My Body”
☐ “Klaus”
☐ “Missing Link”
Original score
☐ Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
☐ Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
☐ Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
☐ Thomas Newman, “1917”
☐ John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Original song
☐ “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
☐ “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” (music and lyrics by Diane Warren)
☐ “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II” (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
☐ “Stand Up,” “Harriet” (music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)
☐ “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” (music and lyrics by Randy Newman)
Cinematography
☐ Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”
☐ Lawrence Sher, “Joker”
☐ Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”
☐ Roger Deakins, “1917”
☐ Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Costume design
☐ “The Irishman”
☐ “Jojo Rabit"
☐ “Joker”
☐ “Little Women”
☐ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Animated short film
☐ “Dcera (Daughter)”
☐ “Hair Love”
☐ “Kitbull”
☐ “Memorable”
☐ “Sister”
Visual effects
☐ “Avengers: Endgame”
☐ “The Irishman”
☐ “The Lion King”
☐ “1917”
☐ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Live action short film
☐ “Brotherhood”
☐ “Nefta Football Club”
☐ “The Neighbors’ Window”
☐ “Saria”
☐ “A Sister”
Documentary short subject
☐ “In the Absence”
☐ “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
☐ “Life Overtakes Me”
☐ “St. Louis Superman”
☐ “Walk Run Cha-Cha”
Documentary feature
☐ “American Factory”
☐ “The Cave”
☐ “The Edge of Democracy”
☐ “For Sama”
☐ “Honeyland”
International film
☐ “Corpus Christi,” Poland
☐ “Honeyland,” North Macdeonia
☐ “Les Miserables,” France
☐ “Pain and Glory,” Spain
☐ “Parasite,” South Korea
Film editing
☐ “Ford v Ferrari”
☐ “Jojo Rabbit”
☐ “The Irishman"
☐ “Joker”
☐ “Parasite”
Production design
☐ “The Irishman”
☐ “Jojo Rabbit"
☐ “1917”
☐ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
☐ “Parasite”
Makeup and hairstyling
☐ “Bombshell”
☐ “Joker”
☐ “Judy”
☐ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
☐ “1917”
Sound editing
☐ “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester
☐ “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray
☐ “1917,” Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate
☐ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman
☐ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound mixing
☐ "Ad Astra," Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
☐ "Ford v Ferrari," Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
☐ "Joker," Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
☐ "1917," Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
☐ "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano