Oscars ballot
Oscars ballot

The complete list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best picture

☐ “Ford v Ferrari”

☐ “The Irishman”

☐ “Jojo Rabbit”

☐ “Joker”

☐ “Little Women”

☐ “Marriage Story”

☐ “1917”

☐ "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

☐ “Parasite”

Best actor

☐ Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

☐ Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

☐ Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

☐ Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

☐ Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress

☐ Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

☐ Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

☐ Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

☐ Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

☐ Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best supporting actor

☐ Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

☐ Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

☐ Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

☐ Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

☐ Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Best supporting actress

☐ Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

☐ Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

☐ Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

☐ Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

☐ Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best director

☐ Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

☐ Sam Mendes, “1917”

☐ Todd Phillips, “Joker”

☐ Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

☐ Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Adapted screenplay

☐ “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

☐ “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

☐ “Joker,” Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

☐ “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

☐ “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay

☐ “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

☐ “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

☐ “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

☐ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

☐ “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Animated feature

☐ “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World”

☐ “Toy Story 4”

☐ “I Lost My Body”

☐ “Klaus”

☐ “Missing Link”

Original score

☐ Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

☐ Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

☐ Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

☐ Thomas Newman, “1917”

☐ John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original song

☐ “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

☐ “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” (music and lyrics by Diane Warren)

☐ “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II” (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

☐ “Stand Up,” “Harriet” (music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

☐ “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” (music and lyrics by Randy Newman)

Cinematography

☐ Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”

☐ Lawrence Sher, “Joker”

☐ Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”

☐ Roger Deakins, “1917”

☐ Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Costume design

☐ “The Irishman”

☐ “Jojo Rabit"

☐ “Joker”

☐ “Little Women”

☐ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Animated short film

☐ “Dcera (Daughter)”

☐ “Hair Love”

☐ “Kitbull”

☐ “Memorable”

☐ “Sister”

Visual effects

☐ “Avengers: Endgame”

☐ “The Irishman”

☐ “The Lion King”

☐ “1917”

☐ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Live action short film

☐ “Brotherhood”

☐ “Nefta Football Club”

☐ “The Neighbors’ Window”

☐ “Saria”

☐ “A Sister”

Documentary short subject

☐ “In the Absence”

☐ “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

☐ “Life Overtakes Me”

☐ “St. Louis Superman”

☐ “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Documentary feature

☐ “American Factory”

☐ “The Cave”

☐ “The Edge of Democracy”

☐ “For Sama”

☐ “Honeyland”

International film

☐ “Corpus Christi,” Poland

☐ “Honeyland,” North Macdeonia

☐ “Les Miserables,” France

☐ “Pain and Glory,” Spain

☐ “Parasite,” South Korea

Film editing

☐ “Ford v Ferrari”

☐ “Jojo Rabbit”

☐ “The Irishman"

☐ “Joker”

☐ “Parasite”

Production design

☐ “The Irishman”

☐ “Jojo Rabbit"

☐ “1917”

☐ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

☐ “Parasite”

Makeup and hairstyling

☐ “Bombshell”

☐ “Joker”

☐ “Judy”

☐ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

☐ “1917”

Sound editing

☐ “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

☐ “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

☐ “1917,” Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate

☐ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

☐ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound mixing

☐ "Ad Astra," Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

☐ "Ford v Ferrari," Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

☐ "Joker," Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

☐ "1917," Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

☐ "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

