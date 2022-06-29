 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Other shows worth mentioning

  • 0
Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie

 Courtesy of the artist

 Lyle Lovett and His Big Band, Chris Isaak, 8 p.m. July 8, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $26.50-$186.50, ticketmaster.com

Train "AM Gold Tour" with Jewel, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis, 6:30 p.m. July 16, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights), $9-$110, livenation.com

• Rob Zombie and Mudvayne “Freaks on Parade Tour” with Static-X, Powerman 5000, 6 p.m. July 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights), $22-$149, livenation.com

• Three Days Grace “Explosions Tour” with Wage War, Zero 9:36, 7:30 p.m. July 22, the Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield), $45.50-$65.50, ticketmaster.com

Press Play Concert Series with Monica, Tono Da Poet, Buddy Luv, Darius Bradford, 5 p.m. July 31, Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue), $50 with VIP available, axs.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News