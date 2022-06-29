Other shows worth mentioning

• Lyle Lovett and His Big Band, Chris Isaak, 8 p.m. July 8, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $26.50-$186.50, ticketmaster.com
• Train "AM Gold Tour" with Jewel, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis, 6:30 p.m. July 16, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights), $9-$110, livenation.com
• Rob Zombie and Mudvayne “Freaks on Parade Tour” with Static-X, Powerman 5000, 6 p.m. July 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights), $22-$149, livenation.com
• Three Days Grace “Explosions Tour” with Wage War, Zero 9:36, 7:30 p.m. July 22, the Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield), $45.50-$65.50, ticketmaster.com
• Press Play Concert Series with Monica, Tono Da Poet, Buddy Luv, Darius Bradford, 5 p.m. July 31, Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue), $50 with VIP available, axs.com