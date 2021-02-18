Other sports

Pep talks are a popular Cameo category. Olympic track-and-field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee ($150) delivers a powerful message to a person undergoing a medical issue: “… you have poured love into so many people, so now we are pouring love into you,” Joyner-Kersee says.

MMA fighter Michael Chandler ($50) is a convincing coach rallying a recipient to an unspecified, but intense challenge: “There’s gonna be 3 a.m., 4 a.m. wake-up calls. There’s gonna be freezing cold waters. There’s gonna be miles. There’s gonna be pain. There might be a little blood.”

(Larry Hughes and Darius Miles, the former NBA players mentioned in the introduction, are both not currently available.)