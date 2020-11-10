 Skip to main content
OUT OF HAND IN FLORIDA-LAND
OUT OF HAND IN FLORIDA-LAND

APTOPIX Missouri Florida Football

Florida coach Dan Mullen, right, is held back by coaches and law enforcement after a fight broke out at the end of the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

Question: Why do you think the Mizzou-Florida halftime football fight got so out of hand? Was there more behind it than just a late hit?

BenFred: The story to me seemed to be that the Florida coach, Dan Mullen, instigated the fight by thrusting himself in the middle of it. If you're a player involved in an on-field brawl, and you turn around and see your coach playing the role of WWE hype man, you're probably not going to think twice about letting fists fly. Mullen made the entire situation worse, then returned for more before he went in for halftime. If roles were reversed and it was first-year Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz out there, I think SEC commissioner Greg Sankey would have sentenced Drink to life in prison. Mullen got a $25,000 fine. No suspension. Weak.

