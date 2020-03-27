Out to brunch

BO: Still in Dallas, we check in on the action at the Adolphus Hotel, and I need a moment: The scene opens with a country music track. I know country is a popular genre, but it’s never been for me. (My boss is going to be so mad.) I’m at the point where, when I hear country music, I steel myself for never-ending awkward conversations about relationships. All the relationships.

GH: We find Jake and Gussie in their hotel room, looking like they just rolled in from a big night of WWE cosplay — Jake in a short hotel robe and sunglasses, Gussie in a red, satin Ivan Drago robe.

It's unclear why there are two beds and a rollaway, all unmade.

BO: I’m slightly traumatized by everything about this, from Jake’s shades to Gussie’s camo Kräftig tank top.

GH: Jake heard the hotel makes an “incredible, phenomenal eggs Benny.” He knows all the casual brunch words — just wait. Gussie wonders how Jake is so hungry, considering they ate at 4 a.m. Cut to the clock on the nightstand, where it looks like a sandwich exploded. It is 12:10 p.m.

BO: “Last night got kind of intense, huh?” Jake says. They provide another recap of the drink toss. “It sucks because we didn’t really want to have this conversation with Billy in the first place,” one of them says. I don’t want to look at the screen to know which one.

GH: At this point, those two seem to share a brain.

Jake then dials up room service to place an annoying order for “brekky”: grits with cheddar, buttermilk biscuits, a Belgian waffle, “huevos ranchos,” a corn tortilla with avocado and “queso blanca,” “a couple Bennys” (the aforementioned incredible, phenomenal Adolphus Benedicts, of course), Champagne and a triple venti iced caramel macchiato upside-down.