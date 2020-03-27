You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Out to brunch
0 comments

Out to brunch

Bathrobes

Gussie and Jake order all the food from the Adolphus' room service menu in "The Busch Family Brewed."

BO: Still in Dallas, we check in on the action at the Adolphus Hotel, and I need a moment: The scene opens with a country music track. I know country is a popular genre, but it’s never been for me. (My boss is going to be so mad.) I’m at the point where, when I hear country music, I steel myself for never-ending awkward conversations about relationships. All the relationships.

GH: We find Jake and Gussie in their hotel room, looking like they just rolled in from a big night of WWE cosplay — Jake in a short hotel robe and sunglasses, Gussie in a red, satin Ivan Drago robe.

It's unclear why there are two beds and a rollaway, all unmade.

BO: I’m slightly traumatized by everything about this, from Jake’s shades to Gussie’s camo Kräftig tank top.

GH: Jake heard the hotel makes an “incredible, phenomenal eggs Benny.” He knows all the casual brunch words — just wait. Gussie wonders how Jake is so hungry, considering they ate at 4 a.m. Cut to the clock on the nightstand, where it looks like a sandwich exploded. It is 12:10 p.m.

BO: “Last night got kind of intense, huh?” Jake says. They provide another recap of the drink toss. “It sucks because we didn’t really want to have this conversation with Billy in the first place,” one of them says. I don’t want to look at the screen to know which one.

GH: At this point, those two seem to share a brain.

Jake then dials up room service to place an annoying order for “brekky”: grits with cheddar, buttermilk biscuits, a Belgian waffle, “huevos ranchos,” a corn tortilla with avocado and “queso blanca,” “a couple Bennys” (the aforementioned incredible, phenomenal Adolphus Benedicts, of course), Champagne and a triple venti iced caramel macchiato upside-down.

BO: He then asks whether the OJ is fresh. “Where’s it come from? Florida?” I’m certain the employee on the other end of the line is having a “you need this job, be nice to the high-roller guest” moment.

Jake may be my least favorite character on this show. OK, maybe not the least, but he’s down there.

GH: All I can think is I hope they remembered to ask for a late checkout.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports