151 squirrels confiscated after hunters go over limit in Current River country

JEFFERSON CITY — Sixteen hunters received citations after agents found they had killed 471 squirrels in two days — surpassing state limits, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the department said conservation agents approached the group of hunters “in and around” the Current River Conservation Area in southeast Missouri. Officials shared a picture of piles of dead squirrels laid out on plastic tarps.

The department said a concerned citizen reported the activity. A spokesman said the hunters were cited Sept. 7.

State wildlife regulations limit hunters to 10 squirrels per day, and say hunters may only possess up to 20 squirrels, according to a department news release.

Regulations also require wildlife to be “separate and identifiable to each hunter,” the release said.

All told, the hunters killed 151 more squirrels than they were allowed, the department said.

The release said the unidentified hunters, who were described as nonresidents, were cited for going over the limit, and were warned about keeping game separated by hunter.